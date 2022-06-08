Analysts’ New Coverage for June 8th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, AKBA, ARES, ATHX, BE, BLDP, CETX, CG)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 8th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP). Piper Sandler issued a sell rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO). They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF). The firm issued a hold rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD). They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

