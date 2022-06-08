Analysts Offer Predictions for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

AKBA opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

