Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($3.03) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

