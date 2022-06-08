Analysts Offer Predictions for I-Mab’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($1.99) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

I-Mab stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 938,531 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $9,961,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 747,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 405,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 361,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

