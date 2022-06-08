Analysts Offer Predictions for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.44) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $946,000. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 589,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 179,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 874,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 462,260 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

