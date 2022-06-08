Analysts Offer Predictions for Latch, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Latch in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund anticipates that the company will earn ($1.46) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Imperial Capital lowered Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Latch has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Latch by 10,730.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after buying an additional 11,381,884 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Latch in the first quarter valued at about $25,620,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth about $38,967,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

