Analysts Offer Predictions for Leslie’s, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.