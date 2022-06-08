Analysts Offer Predictions for uniQure’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for uniQure in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

