Analysts Offer Predictions for Westhaven Gold Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westhaven Gold in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Westhaven Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE WHN opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.80.

Westhaven Gold ( CVE:WHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director David Grenville Thomas bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,615,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,969,000.

About Westhaven Gold (Get Rating)

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.