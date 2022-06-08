Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 8th (BMRRY, CPYYY, CS, DNLMY, DTE, ENI, HSBA, KER, LNTQF, MAKSY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 8th:

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 460 ($5.76).

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 95 ($1.19).

AXA (EPA:CS)

was given a €34.00 ($36.56) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,710 ($21.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.04).

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.30 ($22.90) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.50 ($15.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 710 ($8.90) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €810.00 ($870.97) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 90 to CHF 88.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 198 ($2.48).

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €196.00 ($210.75) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($268.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €169.00 ($181.72) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €16.00 ($17.20) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

