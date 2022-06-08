Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $69.00 to $72.00.

5/23/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00.

BJ stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

