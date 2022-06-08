Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS: CWBHF) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2022 – Charlotte’s Web had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Charlotte’s Web was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2022 – Charlotte’s Web had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

