Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)

6/6/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

6/3/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

4/25/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

4/18/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

4/11/2022 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of CNTA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 7,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,111. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

