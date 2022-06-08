Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Partner Communications (PTNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR):

6/6/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Partner Communications was given a new 3,000.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/29/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

