Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Partner Communications (PTNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR):
- 6/6/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Partner Communications was given a new 3,000.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/29/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Partner Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
