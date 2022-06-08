Analysts Set Expectations for Aravive, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.20) for the year.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 533.99%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ARAV stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Aravive has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aravive by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

