Analysts Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

