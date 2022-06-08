Analysts Set Expectations for NuCana plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NuCana in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NCNA stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana (Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.