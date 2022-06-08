Analysts Set Expectations for Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Whole Earth Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 215,446 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 996,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

