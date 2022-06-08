Analysts Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) PT at $4.50

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gatos Silver by 494.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after buying an additional 779,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

