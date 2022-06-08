Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/3/2022 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

6/2/2022 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

5/27/2022 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

5/26/2022 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

5/12/2022 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/29/2022 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $13.05.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

