Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Unitil (UTL)

6/3/2022 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

6/1/2022 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

5/31/2022 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2022 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

5/26/2022 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

5/23/2022 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

4/19/2022 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $916.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Unitil by 239.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

