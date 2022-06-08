Analyzing Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -38.85% -24.09% -4.68% Angel Oak Mortgage -41.11% 15.43% 3.20%

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 2.56 -$9.51 million N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 5.66 $21.11 million ($1.27) -10.83

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 3 3 0 2.50

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; real estate management and engineering services to property owners; strategic advisory services; and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 15 retail properties, including 13 located in the Mid-Atlantic region and 2 located in Colorado. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

