Analyzing BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BuzzFeed and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.74 $24.71 million N/A N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Volatility & Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BuzzFeed and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50 M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 143.06%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -84.71% 5.59%

Summary

BuzzFeed beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II (Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

