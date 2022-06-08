Analyzing REE Automotive (REE) and Its Rivals

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare REE Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 -$505.33 million -0.76 REE Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 87.62

REE Automotive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% REE Automotive Competitors -12,601.68% -7.58% -1.39%

Risk and Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive’s competitors have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for REE Automotive and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 REE Automotive Competitors 1071 2634 3037 165 2.33

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 380.98%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 40.23%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

REE Automotive competitors beat REE Automotive on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

