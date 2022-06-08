Analyzing Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Terran Orbital and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73% Redwire N/A -81.81% -25.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Terran Orbital and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terran Orbital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Terran Orbital currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 207.50%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.03%. Given Redwire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Terran Orbital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terran Orbital and Redwire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 1.97 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Terran Orbital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwire.

Volatility and Risk

Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Redwire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Redwire beats Terran Orbital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terran Orbital (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors. It also sells a proprietary enterprise software suite that enables advanced digital engineering and generation of interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based Software as a Service business model. In addition, the company offers on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions; and low-earth orbit commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

