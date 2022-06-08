Andrew D. Baglino Sells 433 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSLA traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $716.66. 24,214,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,616,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $593.50 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $879.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $935.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

