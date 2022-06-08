Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($63.44) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

