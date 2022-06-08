Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 94.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 22,033,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,808,543. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $2,198,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

