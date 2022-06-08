Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NLY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,732,760. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 569,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 449,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

