APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

APG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. APi Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

