Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $180.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

