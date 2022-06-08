Applied Genetic Technologies Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.