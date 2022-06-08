Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
