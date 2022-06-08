Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

