Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

NYSE:APTV opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.08. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 161,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,383 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

