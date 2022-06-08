Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.78.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 921,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
