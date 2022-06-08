Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Sells $575,873.22 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. 839,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,106. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,004 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

