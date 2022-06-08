Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) CEO Sells $575,873.22 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 48,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGLN)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.