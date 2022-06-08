Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.86 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

