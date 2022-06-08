Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

