Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $102,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ares Management by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

