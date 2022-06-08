Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $186,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,820 shares of company stock worth $60,482,591 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

