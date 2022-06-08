Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Asana posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

