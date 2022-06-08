Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTC:AAWH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 16,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.