Ascendis Pharma A/S Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($9.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.21) for the year.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after buying an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.