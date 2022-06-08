Ascott Residence Trust (OTC:ATTRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Ascott Residence Trust (OTC:ATTRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ascott Residence Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of OTC:ATTRF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Ascott Residence Trust has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $0.91.
Ascott Residence Trust engages as a hospitality trust. It invests in income-producing real estate and real estate-related assets which are used or predominantly used as serviced residences, hotels, rental housing properties and other hospitality assets in any country in the world. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
