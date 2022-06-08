ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

