ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.73. ASGN reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,934. ASGN has a 12-month low of $90.96 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About ASGN (Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.