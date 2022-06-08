Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,412.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.45) to GBX 6,100 ($76.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($59.77) to GBX 4,136 ($51.83) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $184.12 and a 12 month high of $349.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

