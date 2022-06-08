Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of ASPN opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $61,788,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.